FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,382 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in FedEx were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of FDX opened at $252.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $256.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.16. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $223.24 and a 12-month high of $291.27.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on FedEx from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FedEx

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.