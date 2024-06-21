Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 159.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.7% of Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $18,675,000. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. now owns 6,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 83,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Emprise Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $1,756,000. Finally, jvl associates llc raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the first quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 9,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,958 shares of company stock worth $22,383,553. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

Alphabet stock opened at $177.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.83 and a fifty-two week high of $182.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.46.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.