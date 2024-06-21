Montecito Bank & Trust Cuts Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 53,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Emprise Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE BX opened at $124.66 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.40 and a 1-year high of $133.56. The company has a market capitalization of $89.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 117.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BX. Argus upped their target price on Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

