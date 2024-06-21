Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 0.3% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,051,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $345,933,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 12.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,316,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $390,581,000 after buying an additional 262,933 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 11.7% during the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 48,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 64,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,836,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $156.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.06. The stock has a market cap of $288.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

