Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank lessened its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Eversource Energy by 62.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ES opened at $57.99 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $74.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.86.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -242.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.07.

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

