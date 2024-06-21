Thomasville National Bank Has $402,000 Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Thomasville National Bank cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1,214.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IOO stock opened at $97.00 on Friday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $97.88. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.70.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

