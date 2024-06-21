Thomasville National Bank Sells 10,101 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Thomasville National Bank lessened its stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,101 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Haleon were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter worth about $199,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter worth about $620,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter worth about $1,463,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haleon by 121.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,931,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haleon by 22.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,951,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

HLN stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average of $8.33. Haleon plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.96.

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Haleon had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 9.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Haleon in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

