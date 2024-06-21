Thomasville National Bank Sells 90 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Thomasville National Bank cut its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,908 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,304 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $125.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.05. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $149.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.12.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Expedia Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expedia Group news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,382.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.