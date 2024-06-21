Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 137.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.5% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,509,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,907,000 after purchasing an additional 279,038 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 21,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 425.3% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 33,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 26,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 38,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $101.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.53. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $104.90. The firm has a market cap of $157.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

