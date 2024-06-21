Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.19

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.19 and traded as low as $24.51. Norwood Financial shares last traded at $24.80, with a volume of 19,897 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Norwood Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Norwood Financial Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $203.23 million, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.18.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $16.72 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwood Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Norwood Financial by 58.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Norwood Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Norwood Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $774,000. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

