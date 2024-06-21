Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Decreases Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $21,137,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

IJT opened at $126.83 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $102.64 and a twelve month high of $132.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.66.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3455 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

