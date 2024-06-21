Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.10

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the technology company on Friday, July 19th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th.

Deswell Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.

Deswell Industries Stock Performance

DSWL opened at $2.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.40. Deswell Industries has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $2.88.

Deswell Industries Company Profile

Deswell Industries ( NASDAQ:DSWL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.37 million during the quarter.

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.

