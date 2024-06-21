5,650 Shares in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Acquired by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 156.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 17,409 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 66.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 37,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 129,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $81.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $65.39 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.87.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.