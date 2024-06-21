Perpetual Ltd Trims Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Perpetual Ltd decreased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $957,756,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $165,932,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 198.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 779,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,126,000 after buying an additional 518,535 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 978.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,781,000 after buying an additional 495,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 19,454.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 485,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,860,000 after buying an additional 482,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,648,059.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,352 shares of company stock valued at $9,968,293 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $266.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $108.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.71 and a 12 month high of $275.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.94.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $244.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Chubb

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.