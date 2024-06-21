The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.65

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.65 and traded as low as $21.03. The InterGroup shares last traded at $21.58, with a volume of 15,458 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The InterGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $47.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.64.

The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.88 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The InterGroup stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.45% of The InterGroup as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

