BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.71

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.71 and traded as low as $4.82. BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares last traded at $4.87, with a volume of 422,490 shares traded.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.71. The stock has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.08.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.92 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that BANCO DO BRASIL/S will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Cuts Dividend

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0331 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

