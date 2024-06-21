Perpetual Ltd Sells 8,141 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Perpetual Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 42.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,141 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total transaction of $13,752,279.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 356,077 shares in the company, valued at $45,987,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total transaction of $13,752,279.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 356,077 shares in the company, valued at $45,987,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $12,491,184.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,544,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,857,539 shares of company stock worth $781,118,135 over the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL opened at $148.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.85 and a 200 day moving average of $107.03. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.40 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.