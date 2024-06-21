CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in CME Group by 81.4% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 44,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,588,000 after purchasing an additional 19,985 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in CME Group by 333.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in CME Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 41.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,226,934.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total transaction of $1,501,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,999.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,290 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,700 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $198.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.97 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The company has a market cap of $71.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.52.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus increased their price objective on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.90.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

