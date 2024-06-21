Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW opened at $227.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.64. The stock has a market cap of $129.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $246.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

