Velocys (LON:VLS) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.28

Velocys plc (LON:VLS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.28 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.27 ($0.00). Velocys shares last traded at GBX 0.27 ($0.00), with a volume of 3,953,350 shares.

Velocys Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of £4.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Velocys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Velocys plc operates as a renewable fuels company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, and synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. It has operations in the Americas and the Asia Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Velocys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.