Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Grows Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 25,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 253.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IMCG stock opened at $68.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.01 and a 1 year high of $70.85.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

