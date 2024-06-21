Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.08

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.08 and traded as low as $24.94. Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not shares last traded at $24.95, with a volume of 6,897 shares trading hands.

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.08.

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.4453 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

About Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not

since 2010, sachem capital has been financing opportunistic real estate transactions in the new england area. sachem capital provides quick, short-term bridge capital for real estate investors, builders or developers who need immediate funding or to solve an immediate problem. our creative real estate financing solutions are developed exclusively for those seeking alternatives to conventional bank loans.

