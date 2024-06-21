Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 69.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,602 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 545.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average of $50.57. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $50.76.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

