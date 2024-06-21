Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.17

Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and traded as high as $1.25. Greystone Logistics shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 24,099 shares traded.

Greystone Logistics Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $35.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.17.

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greystone Logistics had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $13.98 million during the quarter.

About Greystone Logistics

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins in the United States. The company offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.

