Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $75.30

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $75.30 and traded as low as $70.06. Kubota shares last traded at $70.89, with a volume of 124,912 shares traded.

Kubota Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.27.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.11. Kubota had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Kubota Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

About Kubota

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells agricultural and construction machinery in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Farm & Machinery, Water & Environment, and Others. The Farm & Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, intermediate management machine, and other equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifier; engines for farm equipment, construction machinery, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track loaders, and other construction machinery related products.

