Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,578 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,621,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,168,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,974,000 after acquiring an additional 302,701 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,903,000. Finally, Adroit Compliance LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,378,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $185.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.77 and a 200 day moving average of $176.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $185.47.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

