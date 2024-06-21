Victoria (LON:VCP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $246.68

Victoria PLC (LON:VCP – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 246.68 ($3.13) and traded as low as GBX 165 ($2.10). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 175.60 ($2.23), with a volume of 437,954 shares traded.

Victoria Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 205.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 246.23. The company has a market cap of £205.44 million, a PE ratio of -130.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,494.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Get Victoria alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Victoria news, insider Philippe Hamers bought 6,417 shares of Victoria stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.54) per share, for a total transaction of £12,834 ($16,307.50). Corporate insiders own 34.76% of the company’s stock.

About Victoria

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.