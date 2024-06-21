Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.74

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.74 and traded as low as $19.06. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at $19.15, with a volume of 4,644 shares trading hands.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.73.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

