Pollux Coin 24-Hour Volume Hits $172,030.20 (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. During the last week, Pollux Coin has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pollux Coin has a total market capitalization of $10.86 million and $172,030.20 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pollux Coin token can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000449 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Pollux Coin’s genesis date was June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 39,512,185 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,928,482 tokens. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pollux Coin is polluxcoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 39,510,114.448126 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.2886811 USD and is down -0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $165,950.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

