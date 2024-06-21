DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.61

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.61 and traded as low as C$0.57. DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares last traded at C$0.57, with a volume of 9,511 shares trading hands.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$109.37 million, a PE ratio of -19.00, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.68.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$55.07 million during the quarter. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post 0.018034 earnings per share for the current year.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. operates as a interior construction company in Canada. Its ICE software provides the industrialized construction system to design, visualize, organize, configure, price, manufacture, assemble, and install the job. The company offers interior solutions to doors, casework, timber, electrical, networks, access floors, and solid, glass, combination, leaf folding, and headwalls.

