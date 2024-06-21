Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,152,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 149,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $309.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $297.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $233.54 and a fifty-two week high of $310.67.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

