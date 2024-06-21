Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.67

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.67 and traded as low as C$0.65. Gear Energy shares last traded at C$0.65, with a volume of 290,447 shares trading hands.

Gear Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.67. The firm has a market cap of C$171.20 million, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 3.69.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$35.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.70 million. Gear Energy had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 7.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.1099554 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gear Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Gear Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

In related news, Director Kevin David Johnson purchased 192,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.78 per share, with a total value of C$150,462.00. In related news, Director Kevin David Johnson bought 192,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,462.00. Also, Director Don Gray acquired 294,500 shares of Gear Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.77 per share, with a total value of C$226,765.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,218,900 shares of company stock valued at $910,442. Corporate insiders own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquiring, developing, and holding of interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company's oil properties are located in Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan.

