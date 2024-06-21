Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $150.28

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$150.28 and traded as high as C$151.25. Kinaxis shares last traded at C$150.62, with a volume of 40,114 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on KXS. CIBC decreased their price target on Kinaxis from C$185.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities lowered their target price on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$220.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$235.00 to C$215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$199.44.

Kinaxis Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.54, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$150.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$152.03.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$160.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$158.33 million. Kinaxis had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 3.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinaxis Inc. will post 2.8913676 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Stefanie Ann Gordish sold 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.24, for a total value of C$32,152.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 287 shares in the company, valued at C$43,120.20. In other Kinaxis news, Director J. Ian Giffen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.75, for a total value of C$364,381.00. Also, Senior Officer Stefanie Ann Gordish sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.24, for a total transaction of C$32,152.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,120.20. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,650 shares of company stock worth $5,253,452. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

