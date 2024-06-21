Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 66.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 51,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Money Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

MTUM opened at $197.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

