Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $87.52

Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 87.52 ($1.11) and traded as high as GBX 89.90 ($1.14). Foresight Solar shares last traded at GBX 89.90 ($1.14), with a volume of 643,318 shares trading hands.
Foresight Solar Stock Down 0.2 %
The company has a current ratio of 13.35, a quick ratio of 121.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 87.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 90.96. The stock has a market cap of £517.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4,520.00 and a beta of 0.26.
Foresight Solar Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This is a boost from Foresight Solar’s previous dividend of $1.90. Foresight Solar’s payout ratio is currently -40,000.00%.
About Foresight Solar
Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LSE:FSFL) specializes infrastructure investments in new energy and environment with a focus on solar power plants and solar farms. It seeks to invest in the United Kingdom.
