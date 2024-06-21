Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $33.34

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.34 and traded as high as $34.18. Coca-Cola HBC shares last traded at $34.08, with a volume of 10,536 shares traded.

Coca-Cola HBC Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.42 and its 200-day moving average is $31.27.

Coca-Cola HBC Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.5979 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

