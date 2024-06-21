Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Invests $205,000 in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Stock Down 0.3 %

US Foods stock opened at $52.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.66 and a 1-year high of $55.98. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USFD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on US Foods from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on US Foods from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on US Foods from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

