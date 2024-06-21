Synairgen (LON:SNG) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.03

Shares of Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.03 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 5.33 ($0.07). Synairgen shares last traded at GBX 5.39 ($0.07), with a volume of 377,125 shares trading hands.

Synairgen Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6.03. The company has a market capitalization of £11.40 million, a P/E ratio of -111.20 and a beta of -2.23.

Synairgen Company Profile

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops SNG001, an inhaled interferon beta for the treatment of COVID-19; inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; and IFN-ß that is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

