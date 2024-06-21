Financial Survey: Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) vs. Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD)

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) and Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Universal Technical Institute and Color Star Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Technical Institute 0 1 5 0 2.83 Color Star Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Universal Technical Institute currently has a consensus price target of $17.40, suggesting a potential upside of 25.27%. Given Universal Technical Institute’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Universal Technical Institute is more favorable than Color Star Technology.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Technical Institute $607.41 million 1.23 $12.32 million $0.36 38.58 Color Star Technology $16.52 million 0.21 -$37.85 million N/A N/A

This table compares Universal Technical Institute and Color Star Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Universal Technical Institute has higher revenue and earnings than Color Star Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.7% of Universal Technical Institute shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Color Star Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 27.6% of Universal Technical Institute shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.9% of Color Star Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Universal Technical Institute has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Color Star Technology has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Technical Institute and Color Star Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Technical Institute 2.97% 10.55% 2.81% Color Star Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Universal Technical Institute beats Color Star Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology. The company also provides manufacturer specific advanced training programs, including student paid electives at its campuses; and manufacturer or dealer sponsored training at various campuses and dedicated training centers. It serves students, partners, and communities by providing education and support services in various fields. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc. Its Color World platform provides celebrity lectures, celebrity concert videos, celebrity peripheral products, and artist interactive communication services. The company was formerly known as Huitao Technology Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. in May 2020. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

