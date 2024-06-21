Reviewing Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) & A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Secom has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Secom and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Secom 8.85% 7.55% 5.08% A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S 3.48% 0.66% 0.59%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Secom $8.00 billion 1.69 $706.22 million $0.84 17.29 A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S $51.07 billion 0.61 $3.82 billion $0.51 16.41

This table compares Secom and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Secom. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Secom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Secom pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Secom pays out 11.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Secom and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Secom 0 0 0 0 N/A A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S 4 4 2 0 1.80

About Secom

SECOM CO., LTD., together with its subsidiaries, provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geospatial Information Services, BPO and ICT Services, and Other Services. The Security Services segment offers static guard, armored car, merchandise, and other services, as well as online security systems. The Fire Protection Services segment provides fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, and maintenance services to office buildings, production facilities, tunnels, cultural properties, ships, and residences. The Medical Services segment offers home nursing, pharmaceutical dispensing, home delivery services, health and preventative care services, and personal and outpatient care services; and cloud-based medical reporting services and SECOM LINKus application. This segment also operates the general hospital and residences for seniors; and sells medical equipment and pharmaceuticals. The Insurance Services Segment provides fire insurance, automobile insurance, and cancer treatment insurance services. The Geospatial Information Services segment offers geospatial information services to public-sector entities, such as national and local governments; private sector customers; and overseas government agencies. The BPO and ICT Services segment provides contact centers and back office support services, data center, disaster preparedness, information security, and cloud-based services, as well as SaaS solutions. The Other Services segment offers real estate leasing, construction, and installation services. The company was incorporated in 1962 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs. The Logistics & Services segment offers integrated transportation solutions; fulfillment and management solutions, such as landside and air transportation; warehousing, distribution, and depot services; and supply chain management, cold chain logistics, and custom brokerage services. The Terminals segment engages in gateway terminal activities. The Towage & Maritime Services segment provides offshore towage and marine services under the Svitzer brand; reefer containers; offshore supply services; trading; and marine services and integrated solutions to the energy sector. It also offers digital solutions that offer booking, managing, tracking of shipments, and other related activities. The company serves fashion and lifestyle, retail, automotive, chemicals, technology, and FMCG industries. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

