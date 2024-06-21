Comparing Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR) and Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV)

Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) and Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vox Royalty and Osisko Development, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vox Royalty 0 0 2 0 3.00 Osisko Development 0 1 0 0 2.00

Vox Royalty currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.97%. Given Vox Royalty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vox Royalty is more favorable than Osisko Development.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Vox Royalty has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osisko Development has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vox Royalty and Osisko Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vox Royalty 2.93% 2.76% 2.36% Osisko Development -551.51% -3.49% -2.63%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.0% of Vox Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of Osisko Development shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Osisko Development shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vox Royalty and Osisko Development’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vox Royalty $12.31 million 9.87 -$100,000.00 $0.01 242.24 Osisko Development $23.43 million 7.11 -$134.73 million ($1.45) -1.37

Vox Royalty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Osisko Development. Osisko Development is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vox Royalty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vox Royalty beats Osisko Development on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vox Royalty

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 60 royalties and streaming assets. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and the United States. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds a portfolio of marketable securities. Osisko Development Corp. is based in Montréal, Canada.

