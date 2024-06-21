Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $395.36 Million

Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. Wrapped Pulse has a market capitalization of $395.36 million and $9.09 million worth of Wrapped Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Pulse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Pulse has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped Pulse

Wrapped Pulse’s total supply is 8,591,544,947,204 tokens.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Pulse

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 8,585,674,991,529.717. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.00004604 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 254 active market(s) with $9,276,089.80 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Pulse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Pulse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Pulse using one of the exchanges listed above.

