LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) vs. So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Financial Survey

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) and So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.0% of LegalZoom.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of So-Young International shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of LegalZoom.com shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of So-Young International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

Profitability

This table compares LegalZoom.com and So-Young International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LegalZoom.com 3.15% 19.47% 7.13% So-Young International 0.80% 0.48% 0.38%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

LegalZoom.com has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, So-Young International has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for LegalZoom.com and So-Young International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LegalZoom.com 1 1 4 0 2.50 So-Young International 0 0 0 0 N/A

LegalZoom.com currently has a consensus price target of $14.75, suggesting a potential upside of 79.00%. Given LegalZoom.com’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LegalZoom.com is more favorable than So-Young International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LegalZoom.com and So-Young International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LegalZoom.com $660.73 million 2.35 $13.95 million $0.11 74.92 So-Young International $210.99 million 0.52 $3.00 million $0.02 53.03

LegalZoom.com has higher revenue and earnings than So-Young International. So-Young International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LegalZoom.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LegalZoom.com beats So-Young International on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LegalZoom.com

(Get Free Report)

LegalZoom.com, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations. It also provides consumer, estate planning, and other services comprising last will and testament, living will, living trust, power of attorney, and name change. In addition, the company offers subscriptions services, including registered agent, compliance, attorney advice, tax advice and preparation, eSignature, virtual mail and check deposit services, trademark monitoring, and estate planning bundle. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

About So-Young International

(Get Free Report)

So-Young International Inc. operates an online platform for consumption healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers So-Young Mobile App that offers users medical aesthetic knowledge and experience to reach an informed medical aesthetic treatment decision and make reservations for treatment with medical professionals and medical aesthetic institutions; So-Young Beauty which provides similar interfaces and functions as the mobile app, as well as serves as additional access points to the platform; and medical aesthetic community content through its website soyoung.com. It provides content in various media formats on its online platform generated by users, including professional generated, content from in-house editorial team that shares opinions on specific new medical procedures and trends; user generated content comprising Beauty Diaries that provides details about medical institution, doctor, price, and other information on the treatment; professional user generated, contents from the medical aesthetic influencers; and doctor generated, content from doctors to generate knowledge. In addition, the company offers consumption healthcare services, including dermatology, dentistry and orthodontics, physical examinations, gynecology, and postnatal care; reservation services; and software as a service. Further, it engages in research and development, production, sales, and agency of laser and other optoelectronic medical beauty equipment; manufacture and sells light therapy device, surgical laser device and other equipment; internet information and technology advisory; online medical treatment and consultation; management consulting; internet culture; micro finance services, as well as sells cosmetics products. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.