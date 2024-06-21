Lido Staked Matic Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $49,481.63 (STMATIC)

Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Lido Staked Matic has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. Lido Staked Matic has a total market cap of $113.28 million and approximately $49,481.63 worth of Lido Staked Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido Staked Matic token can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lido Staked Matic alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Lido Staked Matic Token Profile

Lido Staked Matic’s total supply is 175,640,527 tokens. Lido Staked Matic’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official website for Lido Staked Matic is polygon.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked Matic

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked Matic (stMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked Matic has a current supply of 175,648,503.6219468. The last known price of Lido Staked Matic is 0.64736954 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 228 active market(s) with $34,145.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polygon.lido.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked Matic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked Matic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido Staked Matic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lido Staked Matic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido Staked Matic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.