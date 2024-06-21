Comparing Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) and Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Free Report) and Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.3% of Avenue Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of Chimerix shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Avenue Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Chimerix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Avenue Therapeutics and Chimerix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avenue Therapeutics N/A N/A -391.98% Chimerix -25,337.96% -41.32% -37.83%

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Avenue Therapeutics has a beta of -0.1, indicating that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chimerix has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Avenue Therapeutics and Chimerix’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avenue Therapeutics N/A N/A -$10.38 million ($7.88) -0.43 Chimerix $320,000.00 249.28 -$82.10 million ($0.93) -0.96

Avenue Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chimerix. Chimerix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avenue Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Avenue Therapeutics and Chimerix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avenue Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Chimerix 0 0 2 0 3.00

Chimerix has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 855.06%. Given Chimerix’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chimerix is more favorable than Avenue Therapeutics.

Summary

Chimerix beats Avenue Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of neurologic diseases. Its product candidates include AJ201, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy; intravenous tramadol for the treatment of post-operative acute pain; and BAER-101 for the treatment of epilepsy and panic disorders. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Bay Harbor Islands, Florida.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors. The company also develops ONC212, an imipridone agonist of the orphan G protein-coupled receptors (GPCR) tumor suppressor GPR132, as well as ClpP for oncology indications; and CMX521, a nucleoside analog antiviral drug candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2. It has license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals to develop and commercialize TEMBEXA for human diseases other than orthopoxviruses, including smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

