Critical Comparison: Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF) and TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC)

Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF – Get Free Report) and TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Minco Capital and TMC the metals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minco Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A TMC the metals 0 1 2 0 2.67

TMC the metals has a consensus target price of $4.10, suggesting a potential upside of 187.72%. Given TMC the metals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TMC the metals is more favorable than Minco Capital.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minco Capital N/A -30.65% -29.49% TMC the metals N/A -304.15% -114.81%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Minco Capital and TMC the metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Minco Capital and TMC the metals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minco Capital N/A N/A -$1.04 million ($0.04) -1.13 TMC the metals N/A N/A -$73.78 million ($0.28) -5.09

TMC the metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Minco Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.4% of TMC the metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.0% of TMC the metals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Minco Capital has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TMC the metals has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TMC the metals beats Minco Capital on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Minco Capital

Minco Capital Corp., an investment company, focuses on investing in public and private companies and assets to generate income and achieve long-term capital appreciation. The company was formerly known as Minco Gold Corporation and changed its name to Minco Capital Corp. in February 2019. Minco Capital Corp. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About TMC the metals

TMC the metals company Inc., a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean. Its products are used in electric vehicles (EV), renewable energy storage markets, EV wiring, energy transmission, manganese alloy production required for steel production, and other applications. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to TMC the metals company Inc. TMC the metals company Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

