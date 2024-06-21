Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.80.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SCI

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $209,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,388,327.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Service Co. International news, Director Victor L. Lund sold 7,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $532,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $209,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,388,327.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,517 shares of company stock valued at $813,092 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,137,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,920,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,473,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,685,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,052,000 after purchasing an additional 161,570 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,447,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,722,000 after purchasing an additional 34,596 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,331,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

SCI opened at $72.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.64 and a 200-day moving average of $70.22. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $52.89 and a 52-week high of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.