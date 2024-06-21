The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.85

Shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.85 and traded as low as $17.76. The India Fund shares last traded at $17.91, with a volume of 116,768 shares.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average of $18.85.
The India Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.13%.
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
