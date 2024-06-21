Innovative Designs (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.17

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.17 and traded as low as $0.15. Innovative Designs shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.
Innovative Designs Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.17.
About Innovative Designs
Innovative Designs, Inc engages in manufacture and marketing of cold weather recreational and industrial clothing products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Apparel and House Wrap. It offers arctic armor line products, including jackets, bibs, and gloves for ice fisherman, snowmobilers, utility workers, oil/gas pipeline workers, railroad workers, construction workers, ski resort workers, and police and first responders; and house wrap that provides barrier protection and moisture vapor transmission and insulation for the building construction industry.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Innovative Designs
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Gilead Sciences Stock Surges on HIV Treatment Trial Success
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Dell and Super Micro Computer: Musk’s Favorite AI Hardware Stocks
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Top 3 Home Builder Stocks: Key Insights into the Housing Market
Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Designs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Designs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.