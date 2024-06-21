International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $1,019,009,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 15,439.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,257,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,280,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,490 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $172,887,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in International Business Machines by 4.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,970,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,398,886,000 after acquiring an additional 404,948 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $173.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $129.18 and a 52 week high of $199.18.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.29.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

